Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
|OVERALL
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Conway (10)
|14-1
|145
|1
|2. FS Northside (4)
|15-0
|134
|2
|3. North Little Rock
|12-2
|110
|3
|4. Farmington
|18-1
|106
|4
|5. Melbourne (1)
|18-0
|93
|5
|6. Bergman
|23-0
|55
|6
|7. Vilonia
|10-2
|41
|8
|8. Springdale Har-Ber
|10-4
|40
|10
|9. LR Central
|11-3
|37
|7
|10. Greenwood
|9-4
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, Nettleton 8, Bryant 5, LR Christian 4, Marion 4, Nashville 3, Benton 2, West Memphis 2, Bentonville 1, Lake Hamilton 1.
|Class 6A
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Conway (11)
|14-1
|71
|1
|2. FS Northside (4)
|15-0
|62
|2
|3. North Little Rock
|12-2
|47
|3
|4. LR Central
|11-3
|22
|4
|(tie) Springdale Har-Ber
|10-4
|22
|5
Others receiving votes: Bryant 1.
|Class 5A
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Vilonia (11)
|10-2
|60
|1
|2. Greenwood (1)
|9-4
|44
|2
|3. Nettleton (1)
|13-4
|35
|4
|4. Lake Hamilton (1)
|12-2
|29
|5
|5. LR Christian
|10-2
|17
|–
(tie) Marion
Others receiving votes: Benton (1) 10, Paragould 6, Jonesboro 4, Jacksonville 2, West Memphis 1.
|Class 4A
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Farmington (15)
|18-1
|75
|1
|2. Southside Batesville
|16-1
|53
|2
|3. Nashville
|15-2
|46
|3
|4. Morrilton
|13-3
|21
|4
|5. Star City
|11-4
|7
|5
|(tie) Lonoke
|12-2
|7
|5
|(tie) Gentry
|17-0
|7
|–
Others receiving votes: Valley View 5.
|Class 3A
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bergman (15)
|23-0
|75
|1
|2. Lamar
|14-1
|51
|2
|3. Booneville
|15-0
|47
|3
|4. Manila
|17-1
|29
|4
|5. Centerpoint
|13-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clinton 5, Valley Springs 5, Harding Academy 4.
|Class 2A
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Melbourne (15)
|18-0
|75
|1
|2. Marmaduke
|21-2
|54
|2
|3. Quitman
|15-1
|44
|4
|3. Salem
|11-4
|22
|3
|5. Mountainburg
|15-2
|14
|5
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 5, Gurdon 3, Rector 3, Tuckerman 3, Acorn 1, Hector 1.
|Class 1A
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Norfork (13)
|20-4
|73
|1
|2. Mount Vernon-Enola (2)
|19-2
|59
|2
|3. Mammoth Spring
|17-6
|39
|4
|4. Wonderview
|18-5
|31
|3
|5. Kirby
|17-6
|21
|5
Others receiving votes: Dermott 1, Kingston 1.
