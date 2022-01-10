Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:

OVERALL Record Pts Prv 1. North Little Rock (12) 11-3 147 1 2. Jonesboro (3) 10-3 124 2 3. Magnolia 11-0 93 5 4. LR Parkview 9-3 88 3 5. Farmington 17-1 80 5 6. Springdale Har-Ber 12-2 74 8 7. Maumelle 11-2 59 9 8. Bentonville 10-4 38 7 9. Conway 10-3 26 – 10. Bentonville West 9-4 25 –

Others receiving votes: Marion 24, Springdale 13, Nettleton 10, Fayetteville 8, Blytheville 5, Morrilton 5, Arkadelphia 4, LR Central 2.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. North Little Rock (15) 11-3 75 1 2. Springdale Har-Ber 12-2 51 3 3. Bentonville 10-4 35 4 4. Conway 10-3 25 – 5. Bentonville West 9-4 13 2

Others receiving votes: Springdale 12, Fayetteville 8, LR Central 4, Bryant 2.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Jonesboro (13) 10-3 70 1 2. LR Parkview 9-3 56 2 3. Maumelle (2) 11-2 47 3 4. Marion 11-4 25 5 5. Nettleton 13-3 21 4

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 4, Lake Hamilton 2.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (7) 17-1 67 1 2. Magnolia (7) 11-0 59 2 3. Blytheville (1) 14-3 46 3 4. Arkadelphia 13-1 27 4 5. Fountain Lake 16-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Forrest City 1, Stuttgart 1, Dardanelle 1, Harrison 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Dumas (14) 14-1 70 1 2. Walnut Ridge 11-1 56 2 3. Mayflower (1) 13-4 40 4 4. Osceola 8-3 33 3 5. CAC 10-2 7 –

Others receiving votes: Bergman 6, Booneville 3, Rose Bud 3, Waldron 3, Cave City 1, Pangburn 1, Drew Central 1, Valley Springs 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Lavaca (13) 20-1 73 1 2. Dierks (2) 15-0 49 3 3. Eureka Springs 17-3 36 2 4. Sloan-Hendrix 16-4 32 4 5. Buffalo Island 18-5 25 5

Others receiving votes: Rector 8, Acorn 1, Junction City 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Wonderview (13) 23-1 73 1 2. County Line (1) 23-3 48 2 3. Marked Tree (1) 13-1 42 3 4. West Side Greers Ferry 19-5 35 4 5. The New School 22-3 16 5

