Arkansas Basketball Poll List

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 5:07 pm
Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:

OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. North Little Rock (12) 11-3 147 1
2. Jonesboro (3) 10-3 124 2
3. Magnolia 11-0 93 5
4. LR Parkview 9-3 88 3
5. Farmington 17-1 80 5
6. Springdale Har-Ber 12-2 74 8
7. Maumelle 11-2 59 9
8. Bentonville 10-4 38 7
9. Conway 10-3 26
10. Bentonville West 9-4 25

Others receiving votes: Marion 24, Springdale 13, Nettleton 10, Fayetteville 8, Blytheville 5, Morrilton 5, Arkadelphia 4, LR Central 2.

Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Little Rock (15) 11-3 75 1
2. Springdale Har-Ber 12-2 51 3
3. Bentonville 10-4 35 4
4. Conway 10-3 25
5. Bentonville West 9-4 13 2

Others receiving votes: Springdale 12, Fayetteville 8, LR Central 4, Bryant 2.

Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Jonesboro (13) 10-3 70 1
2. LR Parkview 9-3 56 2
3. Maumelle (2) 11-2 47 3
4. Marion 11-4 25 5
5. Nettleton 13-3 21 4

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 4, Lake Hamilton 2.

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Farmington (7) 17-1 67 1
2. Magnolia (7) 11-0 59 2
3. Blytheville (1) 14-3 46 3
4. Arkadelphia 13-1 27 4
5. Fountain Lake 16-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Forrest City 1, Stuttgart 1, Dardanelle 1, Harrison 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dumas (14) 14-1 70 1
2. Walnut Ridge 11-1 56 2
3. Mayflower (1) 13-4 40 4
4. Osceola 8-3 33 3
5. CAC 10-2 7

Others receiving votes: Bergman 6, Booneville 3, Rose Bud 3, Waldron 3, Cave City 1, Pangburn 1, Drew Central 1, Valley Springs 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Lavaca (13) 20-1 73 1
2. Dierks (2) 15-0 49 3
3. Eureka Springs 17-3 36 2
4. Sloan-Hendrix 16-4 32 4
5. Buffalo Island 18-5 25 5

Others receiving votes: Rector 8, Acorn 1, Junction City 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Wonderview (13) 23-1 73 1
2. County Line (1) 23-3 48 2
3. Marked Tree (1) 13-1 42 3
4. West Side Greers Ferry 19-5 35 4
5. The New School 22-3 16 5

