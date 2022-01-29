Trending:
Arkansas-Pine Bluff tops Mississippi Valley St. 74-68

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shawn Williams had 26 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 14-game road losing streak, getting past Mississippi Valley State 74-68 on Saturday.

Dequan Morris had 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-17, 3-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kylen Milton added 10 points. Kshun Stokes had six rebounds.

Caleb Hunter had 14 points for the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kadar Waller added 13 points. Devin Gordon had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

