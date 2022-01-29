Arkansas State visits Coastal Carolina following Williams’ 20-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Rudi Williams scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 65-49 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Chanticleers have gone 9-3 at home. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 15.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Vince Cole is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Caleb Fields is averaging 8.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Red Wolves. Norchad Omier is averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

