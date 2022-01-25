Trending:
Arkansas visits Ole Miss after Ruffin’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 70-54 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Rebels have gone 9-4 at home. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels and Razorbacks square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ruffin is shooting 37.6% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

JD Notae averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Stanley Umude is shooting 47.2% and averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

