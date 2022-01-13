Army 73, Boston U. 63

BOSTON U. (11-7)

Mathon 4-9 1-1 9, Harper 3-9 0-0 7, McCoy 9-20 1-2 23, Tynen 0-2 2-2 2, Whyte 6-13 0-0 14, Brittain-Watts 1-3 1-2 4, Morales 1-3 0-0 3, Chimezie 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Brewster 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-61 6-9 63.

ARMY (10-7)

Mann 2-6 4-7 8, Peterson 3-5 3-7 9, J.Caldwell 8-17 0-0 16, Duhart 3-7 4-6 11, Rucker 3-12 5-6 12, Naess 4-4 2-3 11, I.Caldwell 0-1 2-2 2, Dove 2-2 0-0 4, Small 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 20-31 73.

Halftime_Army 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 9-29 (McCoy 4-9, Whyte 2-6, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Morales 1-3, Harper 1-5, Jones 0-2, Tynen 0-2), Army 3-13 (Naess 1-1, Duhart 1-2, Rucker 1-5, Small 0-1, J.Caldwell 0-4). Rebounds_Boston U. 29 (Mathon 11), Army 38 (Duhart 7). Assists_Boston U. 8 (McCoy 4), Army 12 (Rucker 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 20, Army 15. A_645 (5,043).

