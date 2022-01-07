Army 77, Lehigh 55

LEHIGH (4-11)

J.Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Lynch 1-1 1-2 3, Higgins 5-7 0-2 13, Taylor 5-10 2-2 13, Whitney-Sidney 2-7 1-1 5, Parolin 3-4 4-6 10, M.Wilson 2-6 1-2 5, Fenton 0-4 0-0 0, Betlow 0-4 0-2 0, Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Knostman 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 9-17 55.

ARMY (9-6)

Mann 3-4 1-3 7, Peterson 4-5 2-2 10, J.Caldwell 3-9 0-0 6, Duhart 3-5 4-4 11, Rucker 8-15 4-4 22, I.Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Dove 2-2 1-2 5, Allenspach 0-1 0-2 0, Naess 2-2 2-2 7, Lezanic 0-2 2-2 2, Davis 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 18-23 77.

Halftime_Army 39-13. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 6-21 (Higgins 3-4, J.Wilson 2-4, Taylor 1-4, Alamudun 0-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1, M.Wilson 0-1, Fenton 0-2, Betlow 0-4), Army 5-11 (Rucker 2-4, Naess 1-1, Small 1-1, Duhart 1-2, I.Caldwell 0-1, J.Caldwell 0-1, Lezanic 0-1). Rebounds_Lehigh 19 (Fenton 4), Army 33 (Peterson 7). Assists_Lehigh 10 (J.Wilson, Whitney-Sidney, M.Wilson, Fenton 2), Army 10 (Rucker 4). Total Fouls_Lehigh 20, Army 21. A_580 (5,043).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.