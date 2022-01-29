Trending:
Asadullah powers Lipscomb to 77-74 win over North Florida

January 29, 2022 10:27 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Lipscomb to a 77-74 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Parker Hazen finished with 14 points and eight boards for the Bisons (10-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Trae Benham added 13 points. Greg Jones scored 10 and made two free throws with 4 seconds left to help preserve the win.

Carter Hendricksen totaled a career-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Ospreys (5-17, 1-7). Jose Placer sank five 3-pointers and scored 24. Jarius Hicklen had 11 points.

