On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Asberry lifts Texas State past Texas-Arlington 58-53

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 7:36 pm
< a min read
      

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 58-53 on Saturday.

Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for Texas State (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (9-12, 5-5).

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 last Thursday.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol