Asberry scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 69-59

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:46 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 19 points and eight rebounds as Texas State got past Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Thursday night.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points for Texas State (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Isiah Small and Mason Harrell each had 10 points.

CJ White and Myron Gardner each had 13 points for the Trojans (6-9, 1-2). D.J. Smith had 10 points.

