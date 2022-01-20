Asberry scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 69-59

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 19 points and eight rebounds as Texas State got past Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Thursday night.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points for Texas State (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Isiah Small and Mason Harrell each had 10 points.

CJ White and Myron Gardner each had 13 points for the Trojans (6-9, 1-2). D.J. Smith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.