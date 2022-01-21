Ashton-Langford leads Boston College against Virginia Tech after 22-point performance

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 22 points in Boston College’s 67-54 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Boston College is third in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.8.

The Hokies are 2-4 in conference play. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 13.8 assists per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 2.8.

The Eagles and Hokies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brevin Galloway is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.2 points. Ashton-Langford is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Mutts is averaging 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

