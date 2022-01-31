Trending:
Atlanta’s Trae Young scratched with shoulder contusion

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 7:13 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was scratched from Monday’s lineup with a right shoulder contusion.

Coach Nate McMillan said Young was a game-time decision. The Hawks hosted the Raptors on Monday.

Young’s injury occurred in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers when he collided with Carmelo Anthony.

Young ranks fifth in scoring with a 27.7 average, third in assists with a 9.3 average and fifth in free-throw percentage at 89.5. He had his NBA-leading 12th 30-point, 10-assist game against the Lakers.

