Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 4 0 0 32 54 35 11 9 1
Canisius 8 6 2 0 27 51 41 11 9 3
Boston U. 9 5 0 0 26 39 37 11 9 0
Sacred Heart 7 6 2 0 26 43 38 9 9 3
Army 6 6 2 0 21 40 35 8 10 3
Rochester Institute of Technology 6 5 2 0 19 34 44 10 9 2
Air Force 5 7 2 0 18 40 45 7 11 2
Mercyhurst 3 7 4 0 16 43 51 5 13 4
Niagara 5 7 2 0 15 36 41 6 14 2
Holy Cross 3 9 2 0 10 31 44 5 16 2

___

Friday’s Games

American International at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 4:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Holy Cross at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Holy Cross at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 4:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

TBD at Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

