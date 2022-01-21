On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:02 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 4 0 0 32 54 35 11 9 1
Canisius 8 6 2 0 27 51 41 11 9 3
Boston U. 9 5 0 0 26 39 37 11 9 0
Sacred Heart 7 6 2 0 26 43 38 9 9 3
Army 6 6 2 0 21 40 35 8 10 3
Rochester Institute of Technology 6 5 2 0 19 34 44 10 9 2
Air Force 5 7 2 0 18 40 45 7 11 2
Mercyhurst 3 7 4 0 16 43 51 5 13 4
Niagara 5 7 2 0 15 36 41 6 14 2
Holy Cross 3 9 2 0 10 31 44 5 16 2

___

Friday’s Games

American International at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Niagara at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 4:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday, Jan. 27

Holy Cross at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Holy Cross at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 4:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 5 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

TBD at Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference