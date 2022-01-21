Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|10
|4
|0
|0
|32
|54
|35
|11
|9
|1
|Canisius
|8
|6
|2
|0
|27
|51
|41
|11
|9
|3
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|0
|0
|26
|39
|37
|11
|9
|0
|Sacred Heart
|7
|6
|2
|0
|26
|43
|38
|9
|9
|3
|Army
|6
|6
|2
|0
|21
|40
|35
|8
|10
|3
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|6
|5
|2
|0
|19
|34
|44
|10
|9
|2
|Air Force
|5
|7
|2
|0
|18
|40
|45
|7
|11
|2
|Mercyhurst
|3
|7
|4
|0
|16
|43
|51
|5
|13
|4
|Niagara
|5
|7
|2
|0
|15
|36
|41
|6
|14
|2
|Holy Cross
|3
|9
|2
|0
|10
|31
|44
|5
|16
|2
___
Friday’s Games
American International at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Air Force at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
American International at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.
Air Force at Mercyhurst, 4:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Army, 4:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Holy Cross at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Holy Cross at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 4:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Niagara, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Army at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
TBD at Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.
