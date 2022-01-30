Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|13
|4
|0
|0
|41
|64
|39
|14
|9
|1
|Boston U.
|10
|7
|0
|0
|30
|48
|45
|12
|11
|0
|Canisius
|9
|7
|2
|0
|29
|57
|49
|12
|10
|3
|Army
|8
|8
|2
|0
|28
|55
|45
|10
|12
|3
|Air Force
|8
|8
|2
|0
|26
|56
|60
|10
|12
|2
|Sacred Heart
|7
|8
|2
|0
|26
|46
|45
|9
|12
|3
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|8
|6
|2
|0
|24
|45
|55
|12
|10
|2
|Niagara
|7
|9
|2
|0
|22
|48
|54
|8
|16
|2
|Mercyhurst
|4
|10
|4
|0
|19
|52
|63
|6
|16
|4
|Holy Cross
|4
|11
|2
|0
|13
|36
|52
|6
|18
|2
___
Saturday’s Games
Niagara 1, Mercyhurst 0
Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 2, OT
Air Force 3, Army 2, OT
Sunday’s Games
Holy Cross at American International, Noon
Sacred Heart vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 1 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Boston U., 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester Institute of Technology vs. Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Mercyhurst at Army, 4:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Niagara, 5 p.m.
American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Army at American International, 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.
Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
