Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T American International 13 5 0 0 41 68 44 14 10 1 Boston U. 10 7 1 0 31 51 48 12 11 1 Canisius 9 7 2 0 29 57 49 12 10 3 Army 8 8 2 0 28 55 45 10 12 3 Air Force 8 8 2 0 26 56 60 10 12 2 Rochester Institute of Technology 8 6 3 0 26 48 58 12 10 3 Sacred Heart 7 8 2 0 26 46 45 10 12 3 Niagara 7 9 2 0 22 48 54 8 16 2 Mercyhurst 4 10 4 0 19 52 63 6 16 4 Holy Cross 5 11 2 0 16 41 56 7 18 2

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross 5, American International 4

Sacred Heart 4, Yale 3, OT

Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Boston U. 3, 2OT

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester Institute of Technology vs. Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Niagara, 5 p.m.

American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Army at American International, 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

American International at Army, 6:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

