Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|13
|5
|0
|0
|41
|68
|44
|14
|10
|1
|Boston U.
|10
|7
|1
|0
|31
|51
|48
|12
|11
|1
|Canisius
|9
|7
|2
|0
|29
|57
|49
|12
|10
|3
|Army
|8
|8
|2
|0
|28
|55
|45
|10
|12
|3
|Air Force
|8
|8
|2
|0
|26
|56
|60
|10
|12
|2
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|8
|6
|3
|0
|26
|48
|58
|12
|10
|3
|Sacred Heart
|7
|8
|2
|0
|26
|46
|45
|10
|12
|3
|Niagara
|7
|9
|2
|0
|22
|48
|54
|8
|16
|2
|Mercyhurst
|4
|10
|4
|0
|19
|52
|63
|6
|16
|4
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|2
|0
|16
|41
|56
|7
|18
|2
___
Sunday’s Games
Holy Cross 5, American International 4
Sacred Heart 4, Yale 3, OT
Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Boston U. 3, 2OT
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester Institute of Technology vs. Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Army, 4:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Niagara, 5 p.m.
American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Army at American International, 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.
Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
American International at Army, 6:05 p.m.
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
