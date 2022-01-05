ATP Cup Results

Wednesday Sydney Purse: $10 million Surface: Hard-Outdoor Group A Chile 2, Norway 1

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-1.

Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera, Norway, 6-0, 6-4.

Spain 2, Serbia 1

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-4.

Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov, Serbia def. Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-5.

Group D Poland 3, Argentina 0

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6, (7-3).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6, (7-5).

Greece 2, Georgia 1

Michail Pervolarakis, Greece, def. Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, defl Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 4-1, (ret).

Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, def. Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4-6, 6-3, 16-14.

