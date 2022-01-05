ATP Cup Results

|Wednesday
|Sydney
|Purse: $10 million
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Group A
|Chile 2, Norway 1
Alejandro Tabilo, Chile def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-1.
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-1.
Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera, Norway, 6-0, 6-4.
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-4.
Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov, Serbia def. Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.
|Group D
|Poland 3, Argentina0
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.
Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Michail Pervolarakis, Greece, def. Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 4-1, (ret).
Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, def. Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4-6, 6-3, 16-14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments