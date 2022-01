Sunday Sydney Purse: $10 million Surface: Hard-Outdoor Final Canada 2, Spain 0

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

