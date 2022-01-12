ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

Thursday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $538,160

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (6), Uruguay, def. Aaron Addison and Thomas Fancutt, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.

