ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

Friday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $538,160

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (10).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia, 6-4, 6-1.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (6), Uruguay, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (8), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-6.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.