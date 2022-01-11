ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

Wednesday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $538,160

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aaron Addison and Thomas Fancutt, Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville, Australia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

