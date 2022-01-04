ATP World Tour Great Ocean Road Open Results

Tuesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $521,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Andreas Seppi (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez (3), Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (1).
Ricardas Berankis (6), Lithuania, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Maxime Cressy (8), United States, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (10).
Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Henri Laaksonen (2), Switzerland, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
