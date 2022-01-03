ATP World Tour Murray River Open Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Taro Daniel (6), Japan, def. Oscar Otte (1), Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (2), Denmark, def. Juan Pablo Varillas (8), Peru, 6-2, 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov (3), Belarus, def. Radu Albot (5), Moldova, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Francisco Cerundolo (7), Argentina, def. Daniel Elahi Galan (4), Colombia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Kwon Soon Woo (8), South Korea, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Gianluca Mager and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, and Alex Lawson, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.