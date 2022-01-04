ATP World Tour Murray River Open Results

Wednesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $521,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8.
