ATP World Tour Murray River Open Results

Wednesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 4-6, 7-5.

Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Kwon Soon Woo (8), South Korea, 6-3, 6-2.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8.

Steve Johnson, United States, and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andre Goransson (6), Sweden, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith (5), Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (8), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 10-4.

Aleksandar Vukic and Edward Winter, Australia, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (7), Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.