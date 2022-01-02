ATP World Tour Murray River Open Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Taro Daniel (6), Japan, def. Oscar Otte (1), Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (2), Denmark, def. Juan Pablo Varillas (8), Peru, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Kwon Soon Woo (8), South Korea, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

