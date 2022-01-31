ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Monday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Kacper Zuk, Poland, def. Roman Safiullin (6), Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Gilles Simon (4), France, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-4, 7-5.

Damir Dzumhur (8), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Albano Olivetti and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Antoine Hoang and Robin Bertrand, France, 6-2, 6-2.

