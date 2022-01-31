ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €262,170
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Kacper Zuk, Poland, def. Roman Safiullin (6), Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.
Gilles Simon (4), France, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-4, 7-5.
Damir Dzumhur (8), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Albano Olivetti and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Antoine Hoang and Robin Bertrand, France, 6-2, 6-2.
