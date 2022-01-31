ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Monday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $430,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Elias Ymer (3), Sweden, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Vit Kopriva (8), Czech Republic, def. Altug Celikbilek (1), Turkey, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
