ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Monday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $430,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Elias Ymer (3), Sweden, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Vit Kopriva (8), Czech Republic, def. Altug Celikbilek (1), Turkey, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.