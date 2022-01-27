Auburn 71, No. 4 Tennessee 61

TENNESSEE (18-2)

Burrell 2-8 4-4 8, Dye 1-6 0-0 2, Key 2-4 3-5 7, Horston 7-15 6-7 21, Walker 7-11 1-1 17, Puckett 3-4 0-0 6, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Darby 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 14-17 61

AUBURN (9-10)

Jordan 4-12 1-2 11, Coulibaly 10-14 4-8 26, Hughes 4-11 0-0 10, Scott-Grayson 1-7 0-0 2, Wells 3-12 6-6 13, Bostic 3-4 3-4 9, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 14-20 71

Tennessee 17 11 23 10 — 61 Auburn 16 23 11 21 — 71

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 3-9 (Burrell 0-2, Horston 1-2, Walker 2-3, Puckett 0-1, Darby 0-1), Auburn 7-27 (Jordan 2-6, Coulibaly 2-3, Hughes 2-7, Scott-Grayson 0-3, Wells 1-6, Graves 0-2). Assists_Tennessee 7 (Burrell 4), Auburn 13 (Bostic 3, Wells 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 43 (Dye 9), Auburn 30 (Coulibaly 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, Auburn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,314.

