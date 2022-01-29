On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Auburn gives Pearl 8-year contract, starting at $5.4 million

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 12:07 pm
< a min read
      

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal Saturday, hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena. Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms.

Pearl’s pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year. He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week.

“By leading Auburn’s men’s basketball program to unprecedented heights, coach Bruce Pearl has earned this contract extension that’s commensurate with his level of achievement within the Southeastern Conference,” Greene said in a statement. “We are thrilled to agree on terms that will keep BP on the Plains for many years to come while investing in his assistant coaches and support staff.”

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Auburn has the best overall record in the SEC over the last five years.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol