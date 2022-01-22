Trending:
Audige leads Northwestern against No. 4 Purdue after 23-point showing

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 3:22 am
Northwestern Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers after Chase Audige scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 82-76 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-1 at home. Purdue averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats have gone 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists. Jaden Ivey is shooting 45.6% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Pete Nance is averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

