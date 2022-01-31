Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 63, 2OT

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-15)

Doss 6-14 2-2 18, Pruitt 5-14 7-8 17, L.Wright 6-9 0-2 13, S.Wright 1-8 0-0 3, Carter 3-15 2-2 8, Polk 0-1 0-0 0, Kurtas 2-3 0-1 4, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 11-15 63.

AUSTIN PEAY (7-11)

Hutchins-Everett 8-13 3-3 20, Calderon 2-8 2-2 7, Paez 3-10 2-2 11, Walker 5-8 3-4 13, Woodard 2-10 0-0 6, Silver 1-7 0-0 3, Copeland 3-6 1-1 8, Peavy 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-12 68.

Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 33-25. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-19 (Doss 4-6, L.Wright 1-2, S.Wright 1-4, Carter 0-3, Pruitt 0-4), Austin Peay 9-37 (Paez 3-10, Woodard 2-9, Hutchins-Everett 1-1, Copeland 1-4, Calderon 1-6, Silver 1-6, Ware 0-1). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 39 (Doss, L.Wright 8), Austin Peay 41 (Walker 9). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 12 (S.Wright 5), Austin Peay 17 (Paez 6). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 14, Austin Peay 17. A_1,298 (7,257).

