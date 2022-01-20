Austin Peay 72, UT Martin 57

AUSTIN PEAY (5-9)
Hutchins-Everett 8-9 0-0 16, Paez 0-4 0-2 0, Silver 6-10 9-11 24, Walker 4-8 4-5 12, Woodard 4-6 2-2 11, Copeland 4-8 0-0 9, Stone-Carrawell 0-2 0-0 0, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Peavy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 15-20 72.
UT MARTIN (6-12)
Andre 2-8 0-0 6, Curry 3-6 0-0 6, Nix 0-3 0-0 0, Jeffries 5-8 4-5 14, Simon 2-10 3-4 9, Henderson 2-12 2-4 6, Endicott 5-9 3-5 13, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, Didenko 1-1 0-0 3, Morris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 12-18 57.
Halftime_Austin Peay 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 5-21 (Silver 3-7, Copeland 1-3, Woodard 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Calderon 0-2, Stone-Carrawell 0-2, Paez 0-3), UT Martin 5-21 (Andre 2-4, Simon 2-5, Didenko 1-1, Endicott 0-1, Hurst 0-1, Morris 0-1, Jeffries 0-2, Henderson 0-6). Rebounds_Austin Peay 39 (Walker 8), UT Martin 31 (Endicott 8). Assists_Austin Peay 17 (Silver 6), UT Martin 12 (Jeffries 4). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 17, UT Martin 19. A_1,907 (4,800).
