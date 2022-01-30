Trending:
Austin Peay hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 25-point game

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-13, 1-7 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (5-11, 2-5 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 25 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 85-77 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Governors have gone 2-3 at home. Austin Peay gives up 71.4 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-7 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Governors. Cameron Copeland is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Taylor is averaging 17.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Deejuan Pruitt is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

