Sports News

Australia and Japan both win in World cup qualifying

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 9:38 am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia and Japan both put pressure on Group B leader Saudi Arabia in Asian World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Australia beat Vietnam 4-0 in Melbourne and Japan defeated China 2-0 in Saitama.

Australia is in third place in Group B, one point behind Japan. Saudi Arabia plays Oman later Thursday.

The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The third-place teams will advance to the playoffs.

China is nine points behind Australia with three matches remaining.

The Aussies, who have appeared at every World Cup since 2006, played without coach Graham Arnold, who is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jamie Maclaren, Tom Rogic, Craig Goodwin and Riley McGree all scored for Australia.

Yuya Osako converted from the penalty spot and Junya Ito added the other for Japan.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

