Australian Open Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD33,784,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (31), Spain, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Camila Giorgi (30), Italy, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Harmony Tan, France, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (22), Switzerland, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (15), Ukraine, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Qinwen Zheng, China, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.