Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Australian Open Results

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 7:17 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD33,784,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey