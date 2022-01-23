Australian Open Results

Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD33,784,200
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments