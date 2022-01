Australian Open Results

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD33,784,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (14), Canada, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Gael Monfils (17), France, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Madison Keys, United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Jessica Pegula (21), United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (5), Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Sania Mirza, India, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-5, 7-5.

Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Ben McLachlan and Ena Shibahara (8), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-2.

