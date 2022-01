Australian Open Results

Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD32,790,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Danielle Collins (27), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.