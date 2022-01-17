Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins take on conference foe Michigan

Maryland Terrapins (9-8, 1-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eric Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins visit Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten action Tuesday.

The Wolverines are 4-2 in home games. Michigan averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Terrapins are 1-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines and Terrapins face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jones is averaging 8.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Donta Scott is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ayala is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

