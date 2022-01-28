Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks take on conference foe Texas State

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-6, 3-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks take on Caleb Asberry and the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt action.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 at home. Texas State scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. UT Arlington is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won 70-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Patrick Mwamba led the Mavericks with 15 points, and Shelby Adams led the Bobcats with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asberry is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Azore is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Mwamba is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

