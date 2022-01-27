Ball St. 74, N. Illinois 67

BALL ST. (9-10)

Thomas 3-8 6-7 13, Sparks 5-11 1-3 11, Bumbalough 0-6 2-2 2, Cochran 6-10 2-2 17, Jacobs 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 4-8 0-0 10, Sellers 3-3 0-0 7, Pearson 2-4 2-2 6, Jihad 3-4 0-1 6, Huggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-17 74.

N. ILLINOIS (5-12)

Makuoi 4-9 2-4 10, Crump 3-7 3-4 10, Hankerson 2-10 7-8 12, Thornton 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 5-12 4-6 16, Kueth 4-9 2-2 12, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, Okanu 0-0 1-2 1, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Kon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 19-26 67.

Halftime_Ball St. 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 7-23 (Cochran 3-4, Brown 2-6, Sellers 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Sparks 0-1, Jacobs 0-2, Bumbalough 0-6), N. Illinois 6-23 (Kueth 2-6, Williams 2-6, Crump 1-1, Hankerson 1-6, Russell 0-2, Thornton 0-2). Rebounds_Ball St. 32 (Sparks 8), N. Illinois 36 (Makuoi 9). Assists_Ball St. 12 (Bumbalough 4), N. Illinois 10 (Thornton 4). Total Fouls_Ball St. 22, N. Illinois 18. A_613 (10,000).

