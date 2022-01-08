Ball St. 78, E. Michigan 72

BALL ST. (7-7)

Thomas 3-8 2-3 10, Sparks 1-4 7-13 9, Bumbalough 6-12 3-4 20, Cochran 6-10 5-5 17, Jacobs 3-9 4-4 10, Sellers 4-4 0-0 9, Acree 0-3 0-1 0, Pearson 0-0 0-2 0, B.Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Huggins 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 24-51 22-33 78.

E. MICHIGAN (6-7)

Ballard 3-4 0-0 7, Golson 7-9 2-2 16, Farrakhan 5-15 0-0 13, McBride 2-7 2-3 7, M.Scott 3-10 0-0 7, N.Scott 3-7 2-3 9, Spottsville 4-9 4-5 12, Y.Jihad 0-2 1-2 1, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 11-15 72.

Halftime_Ball St. 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 8-16 (Bumbalough 5-9, Thomas 2-5, Sellers 1-1, Jacobs 0-1), E. Michigan 7-28 (Farrakhan 3-7, Ballard 1-2, McBride 1-3, N.Scott 1-4, M.Scott 1-5, Golson 0-1, Rice 0-1, Y.Jihad 0-2, Spottsville 0-3). Fouled Out_Golson, Farrakhan. Rebounds_Ball St. 31 (Sparks, Bumbalough 6), E. Michigan 30 (N.Scott 9). Assists_Ball St. 15 (Jacobs 4), E. Michigan 12 (McBride, M.Scott, Spottsville 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 15, E. Michigan 27. A_2,242 (8,824).

