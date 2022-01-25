Ball St. 81, Miami (Ohio) 64

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-9)
Ayah 4-7 1-2 9, D.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 11-17 1-1 26, Lairy 3-12 2-2 10, White 1-5 0-0 3, Coleman-Lands 2-7 0-0 5, Etzler 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-6 2-2 5, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, McNamara 1-3 0-0 2, Avance 1-1 0-0 2, Eller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 6-7 64.
BALL ST. (8-10)
Thomas 9-12 4-6 26, Sparks 9-12 5-5 23, Bumbalough 2-5 0-0 6, Cochran 5-8 0-0 10, Jacobs 2-3 0-0 4, L.Brown 2-3 0-0 6, Sellers 1-1 0-0 2, Pearson 0-3 4-4 4, Jihad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-48 13-15 81.
Halftime_Ball St. 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 8-27 (Grant 3-7, Lairy 2-6, White 1-3, Williams 1-4, Coleman-Lands 1-5, Etzler 0-2), Ball St. 8-13 (Thomas 4-5, L.Brown 2-3, Bumbalough 2-3, Cochran 0-1, Pearson 0-1). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 18 (Ayah 4), Ball St. 30 (Thomas 8). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 13 (Grant, Lairy 4), Ball St. 20 (Cochran 5). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 15, Ball St. 11. A_2,739 (11,500).
