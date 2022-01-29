Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72

W. MICHIGAN (4-16)

Hastings 3-5 4-4 10, Wright 1-2 1-2 3, Artis White 7-10 2-3 21, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Norman 7-11 4-4 22, McMillan 4-9 2-2 10, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Kolp 1-1 1-2 4, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 14-17 72.

BALL ST. (10-10)

Thomas 7-12 1-3 18, Sparks 4-7 3-6 11, Bumbalough 5-8 0-0 13, Cochran 5-9 2-5 14, Jacobs 4-5 3-3 11, Sellers 3-6 0-0 7, Jihad 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Pearson 1-1 0-0 2, Huggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 11-19 83.

Halftime_Ball St. 46-39. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 10-23 (Artis White 5-8, Norman 4-7, Kolp 1-1, Hastings 0-1, Smith 0-1, Freeman 0-2, McMillan 0-3), Ball St. 10-20 (Bumbalough 3-6, Thomas 3-6, Cochran 2-3, Brown 1-2, Sellers 1-2, Jacobs 0-1). Fouled Out_Wright, McMillan. Rebounds_W. Michigan 17 (Hastings 9), Ball St. 27 (Sparks 10). Assists_W. Michigan 10 (Artis White 3), Ball St. 12 (Bumbalough, Cochran 3). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 25, Ball St. 16. A_3,786 (11,500).

