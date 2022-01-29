Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Banks scores 15 to lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 75-62

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 19 points and eight rebounds as Chattanooga topped The Citadel 75-62 on Saturday.

Darius Banks posted 15 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (18-4, 8-1 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Avery Diggs had 10 points and three assists.

Tyler Moffe scored a career-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6). Stephen Clark added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. David Maynard had 10 points and six rebounds.

Chattanooga defeated The Citadel 85-67 on Jan. 8.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol