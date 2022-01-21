Trending:
Bannan scores 22 to lift Montana over Portland St. 66-64

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 12:41 am
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 22 points as Montana narrowly defeated Portland State 66-64 on Thursday night.

Robby Beasley III had 18 points for Montana (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Parker added 13 points.

Damion Squire had 17 points for the Vikings (4-10, 2-4). James Jean-Marie added 16 points and nine rebounds. Khalid Thomas had 11 points and seven rebounds.

