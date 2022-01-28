Barcello leads BYU against Pacific (CA) after 20-point showing

BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-2 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Alex Barcello scored 20 points in BYU’s 77-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers are 4-5 on their home court. Pacific (CA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 5-2 in conference games. BYU has a 14-5 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won the last meeting 73-51 on Jan. 7. Barcello scored 15 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Barcello is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.