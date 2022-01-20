Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Barcello scores 22 to lift BYU over San Diego 79-71

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU stretched its home winning streak to nine games, defeating San Diego 79-71 on Thursday night.

Seneca Knight had 14 points for BYU (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Fousseyni Traore added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Gideon George had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 14 points for the Toreros (10-8, 3-2). Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and seven rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference